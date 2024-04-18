Trump's Bid To Pause Jan.6 Capitol Riot Case Denied By Judge

Loading... Loading...

The latest development in the legal battles surrounding former U.S. President Donald Trump has seen his bid to delay several lawsuits linked to the Capitol attack denied. This decision was reportedly made by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington.

What Happened: On Thursday, Trump’s defense lawyers’ plea to postpone the civil cases while he fights the 2020 election interference criminal case was dismissed. These cases, filed by Democratic lawmakers and police officers, allege harm suffered during the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, and accuse Trump of inciting the riot, reported the Chicago Tribune.

Trump’s defense argued that his speech prior to the attack was a matter of public concern and within the scope of presidential immunity. However, this claim was rejected by Washington’s federal appeals court in December, allowing the lawsuits to proceed.

Judge Mehta, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, stated that the public interest lies in the swift resolution of these civil lawsuits, alongside the criminal case. He added that safeguards can be put in place to allow the lawsuits to advance without infringing on Trump’s Fifth Amendment rights.

Why It Matters: This decision comes amidst a series of legal challenges for the former president. In August 2023, Trump refused to pledge compliance with a judge’s order in the Jan. 6 case, calling it a “fake.”

Furthermore, Trump is also facing a criminal trial involving alleged hush money payments. The jury for this trial was selected on Thursday, marking another step towards the commencement of the trial.

