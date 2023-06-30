Friday's ETF Winners And Losers: Large-Cap Fund Flows - VOO and SPY Add More Than $1.5 Billion Each

We performed a screening of large-cap ETFs - defined as having Assets Under Management (AUM) over $10 billion - to determine what funds had the largest change in net assets on the week, according to data from etfdb.com. Only non-leveraged funds were considered.

Winners

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO

VOO added $1.99 billion in net assets over the trailing week.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF invests in stocks in the S&P 500 Index, representing 500 of the largest U.S. companies. Its goal is to closely track the index’s return, which is considered a gauge of overall U.S. stock returns. It has a slightly lower expense ratio than its older cousin, SPY.

VOO has $318.76 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.03%. The fund has holdings in 505 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 30.36% of the fund.

The fund’s largest holdings are Apple Inc. AAPL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT making up 7.53% and 6.98% of the fund, respectively.

VOO has added $15.05 billion in net assets YTD.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY

SPY added $1.67 billion in net assets over the trailing week.

Launched in January 1993, SPY was the very first exchange traded fund listed in the US. The fund seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index, a diversified large cap U.S. index that holds companies across all eleven GICS sectors.

SPY has $413.19 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.09%. The fund has holdings in 505 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 30.43% of the fund.

The fund’s largest holdings are Apple Inc. AAPL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT making up 7.63% and 6.81% of the fund, respectively.

SPY has added $6.99 billion in net assets YTD.

Losers

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF IWD

IWD lost $4.31 billion in net assets over the trailing week.

The iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF is linked to the Russell 1000 Value Index, which offers exposure to large-cap companies that exhibit value characteristics within the U.S. equity market. The fund skews towards financials, energy, and health care.

IWD has $50.27 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.18%. The fund has holdings in 846 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 17.22% of the fund.

The fund’s largest holdings are Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (NYSE: BRK-B) and Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM making up 3.20% and 2.25% of the fund, respectively.

IWD has lost $5.2 billion in net assets YTD.

iShares Russell Midcap ETF IWR

IWR lost $1.54 billion in net assets over the trailing week.

iShares Russell Midcap ETF offers investors exposure to a broad swath of mid-cap companies. Mid-cap equities can be an attractive part of a portfolio as they offer significant upside potential without much of the risk associated with their small cap counterparts.

IWR has $28.19 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.18% The fund has holdings in 808 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 4.68% of the fund.

The fund’s largest holdings are DexCom, Inc. DXCM and Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL making up .5% and .5% of the fund, respectively.

IWR has lost $732.59 million in net assets YTD.

Featured photo by Hans Eiskonen on Unsplash