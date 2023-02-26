Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: PayPal, Booking Holdings, Bath & Body Works And A Reason To Be Bullish On Lithium Stocks

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read.

"What Everyone Got Wrong About the Economy—and the Ominous Implications for the Fed," by Megan Cassella, explores why many Wall Street economists didn't anticipate the sharp downturn experienced by the markets in 2022, and what it means moving forward.

In "PayPal’s Outgoing CEO Dan Schulman Buys Up Stock," Ed Lin details the number of shares bought by PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL outgoing CEO Dan Schulman, his purchase coming about a week after he announced his upcoming retirement.

"Booking CEO Sees Consumer Travel Spiking," by Eric Savitz, reports on why Booking Holdings Inc BKNG CEO Glenn Fogel is "fairly positive about the travel environment right now," as January was the company's highest monthly booking total ever.

In "Lithium Stocks Will Do Fine Even as Lithium Prices Fall. Here’s Why," Al Root writes that even as the price of lithium is falling, the prospects for lithium-mining stocks, including Albemarle Corporation ALB and Livent Corp LTHM, remain bullish.

"Loeb’s Third Point Opens Proxy Contest at Bath & Body Works," by Carleton English, looks at what's ahead for Bath & Body Works Inc BBWI as activist Third Point said it plans to push for improving margins and transforming the company into a global, direct-to-consumer brand.

At the time of this writing, the author had a position in PayPal.

