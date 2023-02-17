Stryker's Q Guidance System Scores FDA Clearance For Cranial Applications

- Stryker Corporation SYK announced that its Q Guidance System with Cranial Guidance Software received FDA510(k) clearance.
- The Q Guidance System is an image-based planning and intraoperative guidance system designed to support cranial surgeries.
- Recently launched in September 2022, the Q Guidance System for spinal applications is currently available on the market.
- It tracks navigated instruments and displays the position and orientation of the instruments in patient images.
- Related: Stryker Expects Good Momentum In 2023 Despite Some Volatility.
- The Cranial Guidance Software includes automatic, algorithmic processing and comprehensive guidance data that aim to elevate confidence and surgical ability.
- The Cranial Guidance Software is powered by Stryker's Q Guidance System and can be used with various instruments and accessories for navigated cranial procedures.
- New for brain biopsies, the software provides a dedicated workflow to support the accurate alignment of the Precision Targeting System with a pre-operatively planned approach.
- Stryker is also leveraging plug-in EM tracking technology that can be used with adults and pediatric patients to place shunt catheters, which can be visualized with an EM Stylet.
- Price Action: SYK shares are down 0.55% at $261.77 on the last check Friday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.