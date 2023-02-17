Stryker's Q Guidance System Scores FDA Clearance For Cranial Applications

by

announced that its Q Guidance System with Cranial Guidance Software received FDA510(k) clearance. The Q Guidance System is an image-based planning and intraoperative guidance system designed to support cranial surgeries.

Recently launched in September 2022, the Q Guidance System for spinal applications is currently available on the market.

It tracks navigated instruments and displays the position and orientation of the instruments in patient images.

The Cranial Guidance Software includes automatic, algorithmic processing and comprehensive guidance data that aim to elevate confidence and surgical ability.

The Cranial Guidance Software is powered by Stryker's Q Guidance System and can be used with various instruments and accessories for navigated cranial procedures.

New for brain biopsies, the software provides a dedicated workflow to support the accurate alignment of the Precision Targeting System with a pre-operatively planned approach.

Stryker is also leveraging plug-in EM tracking technology that can be used with adults and pediatric patients to place shunt catheters, which can be visualized with an EM Stylet.

Price Action: SYK shares are down 0.55% at $261.77 on the last check Friday.

