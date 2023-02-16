ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki Steps Down, Says 'Time Is Right For Me'

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
February 16, 2023 12:42 PM | 1 min read
YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki Steps Down, Says 'Time Is Right For Me'
  • On Thursday, Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said that she's stepping down. Chief product officer Neal Mohan will lead as the SVP and new head of YouTube.
  • Susan Wojcicki announced her departure to YouTube employees in a note.
  • She also has a long history with Google itself. Her parents owned the garage from which the company was originally started, and she was its 16th employee.
  • Wojcicki joined YouTube as the CEO in 2014.
  • "Today, after nearly 25 years here, I've decided to step back from my role as the head of YouTube and start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I'm passionate about," she said.
  • "This will allow me to call on my different experiences over the years to offer counsel and guidance across Google and the portfolio of Alphabet companies," she wrote.
  • Wojcicki is one of the most prominent female leaders in the tech industry men overwhelmingly dominate.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares are up 0.14% at $97.24 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

 

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsLarge CapNewsManagementTop StoriesTechMediaGeneral

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved