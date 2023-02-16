YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki Steps Down, Says 'Time Is Right For Me'

- On Thursday, Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said that she's stepping down. Chief product officer Neal Mohan will lead as the SVP and new head of YouTube.
- Susan Wojcicki announced her departure to YouTube employees in a note.
- She also has a long history with Google itself. Her parents owned the garage from which the company was originally started, and she was its 16th employee.
- Wojcicki joined YouTube as the CEO in 2014.
- "Today, after nearly 25 years here, I've decided to step back from my role as the head of YouTube and start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I'm passionate about," she said.
- "This will allow me to call on my different experiences over the years to offer counsel and guidance across Google and the portfolio of Alphabet companies," she wrote.
- Wojcicki is one of the most prominent female leaders in the tech industry men overwhelmingly dominate.
