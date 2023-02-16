Ford Identifies Source Of F-150 Lightning's Problem, Production And Delivery To Resume In One Week

- U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co F has reportedly identified the issue that forced it to halt production for the F-150 Lightning electric pickup.
- The carmaker stopped production in response to one vehicle catching fire during a pre-delivery quality inspection in a company holding lot in Dearborn, Michigan, on February 4.
- Ford said that it believes engineers have found the root cause of the fire. The investigation into the problem is expected to be completed by the end of next week, followed by adjustments to the truck's battery production process that "could take a few weeks."
- Deliveries of already-ready trucks have also been suspended, CNBC reported.
- The fire, first reported by the Detroit Free Press, occurred in a holding lot during a pre-delivery quality check and spread to a nearby vehicle, according to Ford.
- A Ford spokeswoman declined to disclose additional details of the issue, which led to the production halt and a stop-shipment of already-produced trucks.
- The report also added that Ford is unaware of any incidents of this issue in vehicles already delivered to customers and dealers.
- Retailers can continue to sell vehicles that they may already have in stock.
- The F-150 Lightning is closely watched by investors, as it's the first mainstream electric pickup truck on the market and a significant launch for Ford.
- Price Action: F shares are down 0.85% at $12.82 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
