Why Steve Wozniak Thinks ChatGPT Can Never Replace The Human Touch

Apple Inc AAPL co-founder Steve Wozniak recently spoke with Andrew Ross Sorkin about his thoughts on artificial intelligence (AI) — more specifically, ChatGPT.

Although Wozniak acknowledges the impressive advancements in technology, he remains skeptical of its true capabilities.

What Happened: Wozniak, who has spent a lifetime studying the brain and computer technology, said that AI will never be able to equal the human brain.

See Also: If You Invested $1,000 In Apple Stock When It Aired Its 1984 Super Bowl Ad, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Despite the fact that AI can perform tasks and make decisions faster than humans, it still lacks the emotional and human qualities that make us unique, he argues.

“It’s pretty impressive, but the trouble is [that] while it does good things for us, it can make horrible mistakes by not knowing what humanness is,” Wozniak said. “I mean, just like, if you’re driving a car, and you know what other cars might be about to do right now because you know humans.”

Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL recent release of its new AI technology, Bard, led to an error that resulted in investor concern and a selloff of Alphabet shares. Without naming names, Wozniak mentioned this as an example of the limitations of AI technology and the importance of human oversight.

Read Also: EXCLUSIVE - OpenAI Went 5 For 5 In NFL Playoff Predictions, Here's What It's Saying About Super Bowl LVII

The Apple co-founder also talked about the development of computer intelligence and compared it to the advancements in the game of chess. When computers first beat humans at chess, people were amazed by their intelligence, but Wozniak points out that the computers were simply following different methods than the human brain.

Despite his skepticism, Wozniak still sees AI as being useful to humans.

He believes that AI will continue to grow and improve, especially as it can scan things a billion times a second, which is beyond the capabilities of the human brain. However, AI can also make mistakes that could have serious consequences if it does not understand human nature, he argues.

Read next: Noam Chomsky Slams ChatGPT - 'High-Tech Plagiarism' With No Benefits For Education

Watch the interview below.