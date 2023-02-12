'Un-Googley': Google Employees Ridicule CEO Sundar Pichai For Rushing Bard AI Chatbot Announcement

Alphabet Inc's GOOGL GOOG Google employees have criticized and ridiculed CEO Sundar Pichai for the way the company announced the launch of Bard, a competitor to Microsoft Corp's MSFT use of ChatGPT on the Bing search engine.

Last week, Google announced the introduction of Bard, a language model for dialogue applications. The company said Bard would draw on information from the web and give high-quality responses.

During a demonstration posted by Google, Bard gave an incorrect answer, which could spark some debate on the chatbot's accuracy.

In posts on Google's internal forum "Memegen," workers described the troubled launch as "rushed," "botched," and "un-Googley," reports CNBC.

"Dear Sundar, the Bard launch and the layoffs were rushed, botched, and myopic. So please return to taking a long-term outlook," one user captioned a meme featuring a photo of Pichai looking serious. CNBC reported.

In another post, an employee wrote, "Rushing Bard to market in a panic validated the market's fear about us."

In one of Memegen's posts, a meme showed an image of a dumpster fire with the Google "G" logo on it. The text said, "How everything's felt since last year."

Another post referred to Google's decision last month to lay off about 12,000 workers.

"Firing 12k people rise the stock by 3%, one rushed AI presentation drops it by 8%," said the meme, which featured a photo of actor Nicholas Cage with a smile on his face, CNBC reported.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has revamped its Bing search engine with Open AI's ChatGPT technology.

An analyst from Wedbush summarized Microsoft and Google's scorecard in the battle between the two big techs.

"The week was a 'massive success story' for Satya Nadella, while Google is left with more questions than answers with an underwhelming Paris launch event for Bard and an AI mistake, which was an 'absolute gut punch' to Google's AI credibility," the analyst said.

Photo: Courtesy of Techlearn easy on flickr