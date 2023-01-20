Rite Aid Starts Selling Abortion Medication From Few Pharmacies: Report

- Rite Aid Corp RAD plans to dispense abortion pill mifepristone in a limited number of its pharmacies and will serve customers in person or through mail delivery.
- "We are committed to ensuring equitable access to customers prescribed this product, " Reuters reported citing Rite Aid's emailed statement.
- Earlier in January, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA and CVS Health Corp CVS said they planned to offer abortion pills.
- Earlier this month, the FDA allowed U.S. pharmacies to offer abortion pills.
- The regulatory change would potentially expand abortion access after they were sharply curtailed by the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark Roe v Wade ruling.
- Soon after the ruling, major pharmacies put a limit on purchases or deliveries of Plan B and other emergency contraceptive pills.
- Price Action: RAD shares closed at $3.19 on Thursday.
