United Airlines' Pilot Union Leader Resigns Over Controversial Comments

by

United Airlines Holdings Inc's UAL Chicago-based pilot, Neil Swindells, elected to lead the United Airlines pilots' union, has resigned after a series of his recent online posts sparked an outcry.

Chicago-based pilot, Neil Swindells, elected to lead the United Airlines pilots' union, has resigned after a series of his recent online posts sparked an outcry. Swindells apologized "to anyone I have offended."

In his resignation note, he said, "while many of these things have been taken completely out of context and publicly weaponized against me."

Screenshots of some of Swindells posts were shared with CNBC. Neil Swindells was narrowly elected to lead the union of more than 14,000 pilots.

Also read: United Airlines, Boeing Finally Strike Largest Widebody Planes Order.

United Airlines, Boeing Finally Strike Largest Widebody Planes Order. In September, after a partnership with Emirates, Swindells wrote on a private message board for pilots: "And I'm sure Emirates had nothing to do with the Emirates male caption being flanked" by a United "Female First Officer."

He wrote that the Washington Dulles International Airport event showed Emirates' "Dominance of the codeshare while giving UNITED their desired DEI money shot!!!"

DEI is a commonly used shorthand for diversity, equity, and inclusion. Code-sharing in the aviation industry is when airlines partner to market each other's flights.

Price Action: UAL shares are up 0.29% at $38.39 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.