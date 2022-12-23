United Airlines' Pilot Union Leader Resigns Over Controversial Comments

- United Airlines Holdings Inc's UAL Chicago-based pilot, Neil Swindells, elected to lead the United Airlines pilots' union, has resigned after a series of his recent online posts sparked an outcry.
- Swindells apologized "to anyone I have offended."
- In his resignation note, he said, "while many of these things have been taken completely out of context and publicly weaponized against me."
- Screenshots of some of Swindells posts were shared with CNBC. Neil Swindells was narrowly elected to lead the union of more than 14,000 pilots.
- Also read: United Airlines, Boeing Finally Strike Largest Widebody Planes Order.
- In September, after a partnership with Emirates, Swindells wrote on a private message board for pilots: "And I'm sure Emirates had nothing to do with the Emirates male caption being flanked" by a United "Female First Officer."
- He wrote that the Washington Dulles International Airport event showed Emirates' "Dominance of the codeshare while giving UNITED their desired DEI money shot!!!"
- DEI is a commonly used shorthand for diversity, equity, and inclusion. Code-sharing in the aviation industry is when airlines partner to market each other's flights.
- Price Action: UAL shares are up 0.29% at $38.39 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.