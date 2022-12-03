Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: BYD, Coinbase, DoorDash And Why Musk Would Be A Hero By Banning This Twitter Account

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read.

In "A Big Chill Is Here for the Housing Market. Next Year Could Bring More Trouble," Shaina Mishkin outlines the economic dynamics, including high mortgage rates and affordability issues, that may lead to a stalled real estate market in 2023.

"BYD Can Take the Lead in EV Deliveries. Tesla Will Pass Toyota in a More Important Race," by Al Root, looks at why China's BYD Company ADR BYDDY may be positioning itself to overtake Tesla Inc TSLA to become the biggest EV maker in the world.

"The Twitter Ban That Would Make Musk a Hero," by Richard Goldberg and Bryan E. Leib, argues that if Twitter CEO Elon Musk wants to be a true hero, he should ban the account of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran.

In "Coinbase, Like Elon Musk, Takes Issue With Apple’s App Store Fees," Jack Denton explains why Coinbase Global Inc COIN is voicing its concern about Apple Inc's AAPL App Store fees and how it's impacting NFT transfers on iPhones.

"DoorDash’s Competitive Gap With Uber Is ‘Narrowing,’ Analyst Says. The Stock Gets a Downgrade," by Angela Palumbo, details why an analyst thinks DoorDash Inc DASH is losing its competitive edge over Uber Technologies Inc UBER.

In "Boeing Stock Is Surging. A Big United Airlines Order May Be Coming," Al Root write that shares of Boeing Co BA climbed higher this week on news that the aircraft manufacturer may be getting a big order from United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.

