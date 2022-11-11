Zillow: Homebuying Changed In 2022 - Will The Metaverse Upend The Process Even More?

Between the Covid-19 pandemic and recent macroeconomic headwinds, homebuyers’ preferences are changing.

According to a recent Zillow Group Z survey, fielded between March and July 2022, prospective buyers and successful buyers have similar preferences for virtual tours and digital floor plans.

Amongst prospective buyers and successful buyers, 68% and 66% of respondents, respectively, said that they would benefit from 3D tours that would help the buyer get a better feel for the space than static photos.

Since Meta Platforms META acquired Oculus VR headsets back in March 2014 for roughly $2 billion (some reports say it was $3 billion), virtual 3D tours became a big thing in real estate. Why? Generation Z and millennials are digitally native, compared to older generations who prefer to see their potential home in person.

The survey, which collected responses from 7,100 prospective buyers, also reported that 54% of prospective buyers tend to be more relaxed than 42% of successful buyers. Successful buyers were more likely to report a short or medium timeline to buy a home.

As younger generations enter the housing market, it is important to take your time and do your research before investing in a home for your future.

This can be attributed to 86% of prospective buyers saying that they intend to use their new home as their primary residence, Zillow reported.

Zillow also reported that 69% prospective buyers look for home sales online on websites such as Zillow and Redfin RDFN, while being less likely to make an offer or go on a home tour.

Although 25% of prospective buyers reported to have been pre-approved, 63% intend to finance their home purchase with a mortgage or home loan, per Zillow. Of these prospective buyers, Zillow reported that 20% are expecting to make a mortgage down payment of more than 23%, while successful buyers tend to put down 20%.