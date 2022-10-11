Boeing Reports Increased Orders, Deliveries In September

by

Boeing Co's BA deliveries rose in September to 51 airplanes, while orders rose by 90.

Last month, Boeing had 51 new 737 MAX airplane orders and 45 widebody airplanes, including 14 777s.

In September, Boeing delivered 14 widebody planes, including seven 787s, including three 787-8s, to American Airlines Group Inc AAL .

Boeing's deliveries reached 51 in June, exceeding the 50-plane threshold for the first time since March 2019, Reuters reported.

In August, Boeing's deliveries rose to 35 airplanes after it resumed delivering 787 Dreamliner after a staggering 15-month delay.

American Airlines told Reuters that since August, it received four 787s from Boeing and all are in service.

Boeing's commercial order backlog now stands at 4,354 planes. Boeing has delivered 328 airplanes in the first nine months of 2022, including 277 of its 737 MAXs.

Boeing faces a December deadline to win regulatory approval for the 737 Max 10. Unless it gains an extension from Congress, Boeing must meet new modern cockpit-alerting requirements.

Its rival Airbus SE's EADSF EADSY year-to-date jet deliveries reached 437.

Its rival Airbus SE's EADSF EADSY year-to-date jet deliveries reached 437.

Photo Via Company

