Boeing Reports Increased Orders, Deliveries In September

- Boeing Co's BA deliveries rose in September to 51 airplanes, while orders rose by 90.
- Last month, Boeing had 51 new 737 MAX airplane orders and 45 widebody airplanes, including 14 777s.
- In September, Boeing delivered 14 widebody planes, including seven 787s, including three 787-8s, to American Airlines Group Inc AAL.
- Boeing's deliveries reached 51 in June, exceeding the 50-plane threshold for the first time since March 2019, Reuters reported.
- In August, Boeing's deliveries rose to 35 airplanes after it resumed delivering 787 Dreamliner after a staggering 15-month delay.
- American Airlines told Reuters that since August, it received four 787s from Boeing and all are in service.
- Boeing's commercial order backlog now stands at 4,354 planes. Boeing has delivered 328 airplanes in the first nine months of 2022, including 277 of its 737 MAXs.
- Boeing faces a December deadline to win regulatory approval for the 737 Max 10. Unless it gains an extension from Congress, Boeing must meet new modern cockpit-alerting requirements.
- Its rival Airbus SE's EADSF EADSY year-to-date jet deliveries reached 437.
- Price Action: BA shares are down 0.30% at $131.50 on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo Via Company
