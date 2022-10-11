ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Illumina Inks AI Pact With AstraZeneca To Accelerate Drug Target Discovery

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
October 11, 2022 12:18 PM | 1 min read
Illumina Inks AI Pact With AstraZeneca To Accelerate Drug Target Discovery
  • Illumina Inc ILMN entered a strategic research collaboration with AstraZeneca plc AZN on drug target discovery. Financial and other details of the partnership were not disclosed. 
  • Under the terms of the agreement, the firms will join forces on artificial intelligence-based genome interpretation and genomic analysis and evaluate whether a combined framework can increase the yield of and confidence in target discovery.
  • AstraZeneca's Center for Genomics Research will use the combined framework to analyze large, multi-omic datasets in its digital biobank.
  • Should the project succeed, the companies will "assess opportunities for a long-term partnership."
  • "Illumina and AstraZeneca are uniquely positioned to improve the efficiency of pharma pipelines by leveraging industry-leading abilities to identify genetic variants that contribute to human disease," Joydeep Goswami, Illumina's chief strategy and corporate development officer and interim CFO, said. 
  • "By identifying genes that show evidence of human disease causality, the combined framework has the potential to prioritize drug candidates with increased likelihood of approval."
  • Price Action: ILMN shares are down 0.93% at $201.64 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsLarge CapNewsHealth CareContractsGeneral