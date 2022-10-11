Illumina Inks AI Pact With AstraZeneca To Accelerate Drug Target Discovery

- Illumina Inc ILMN entered a strategic research collaboration with AstraZeneca plc AZN on drug target discovery. Financial and other details of the partnership were not disclosed.
- Under the terms of the agreement, the firms will join forces on artificial intelligence-based genome interpretation and genomic analysis and evaluate whether a combined framework can increase the yield of and confidence in target discovery.
- AstraZeneca's Center for Genomics Research will use the combined framework to analyze large, multi-omic datasets in its digital biobank.
- Should the project succeed, the companies will "assess opportunities for a long-term partnership."
- "Illumina and AstraZeneca are uniquely positioned to improve the efficiency of pharma pipelines by leveraging industry-leading abilities to identify genetic variants that contribute to human disease," Joydeep Goswami, Illumina's chief strategy and corporate development officer and interim CFO, said.
- "By identifying genes that show evidence of human disease causality, the combined framework has the potential to prioritize drug candidates with increased likelihood of approval."
- Price Action: ILMN shares are down 0.93% at $201.64 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.