American Airlines Pilots Union Against Boeing Receiving Cockpit Alerting Extension: Report

The union representing American Airlines Group Inc AAL pilots opposed an effort to extend an exemption from modern cockpit alerting requirements for the Boeing Co's BA 737 MAX 7 and 10.

The union representing 15,000 pilots, dubbed Allied Pilots Association, said, "Boeing needs to proceed with installing modern crew alerting systems on these aircraft to mitigate pilot startle-effect and confusion during complex, compound system malfunctions," Reuters reported.

Boeing faces a December deadline to win regulatory approval for the Max 10. Unless it gains an extension from Congress, Boeing must meet new modern cockpit-alerting requirements.

The requirements were adopted as part of a certification reform bill passed after two crashes that killed 346 people and led to the plane's grounding.

Relatives of many of those killed in the MAX crashes also oppose giving Boeing an extension.

Reuters reported the union said the pilots union did not agree "with Boeing's claim that pilots could become confused when moving from an airplane without the modern alert system to one equipped with it. Nothing could be further from our flight deck reality."

Photo Via Company

