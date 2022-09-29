ñol

Amazon Unveils First Of Its Kind Bedside Sleep Tracker: Checkout Features

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 29, 2022 6:57 AM | 1 min read
Amazon Unveils First Of Its Kind Bedside Sleep Tracker: Checkout Features
  • Amazon.com Inc AMZN announced a contactless gadget that can monitor people's sleep.
  • The online retailer said its $139.99 sleep gadget, dubbed Halo Rise, tracks room temperature, humidity, and light, plus the breathing patterns of the person closest to it. 
  • Advanced machine learning and sensor technology provide highly accurate ambient analysis of sleep patterns.
  • The device can personalize a person's bedtime and morning routines when paired with Alexa.
  • Like Apple Inc AAPL and Alphabet Inc's GOOGL Google, Amazon has invested in consumer health-tracking technology.
  • Reuters reported that the companies have sometimes drawn regulatory scrutiny for sensitive information it aimed to collect, like body fat percentage via its fitness wristband Halo.
  • The Halo Rise is not a medical device and not FDA-approved, the report noted.
  • The sleep device will encrypt health data and has no camera or microphone.
  • The device has an option to manually put it into Standby mode, which turns off the sensor technology that tracks sleep.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares are down 1.34% at $116.43 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

