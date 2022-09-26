Intel Innovation 2022: What To Expect And How To Watch

Intel Corporation INTC will host the developer-focused Innovation 2022 event on Sept. 27 and 28.

The event, which will take place in San Jose, California, could coincide with the launch of 13th Gen Core Raptor Lake CPUs and possibly more news regarding Arc graphics cards.

The previous event had a product announcement as well, despite the company's insistence this is not a product launch but rather a two-day event with tech talks, demos and workshops.

Intel's conference will emphasize security, IoT, client, cloud and accelerated computing, as well as 5G networks.

More crucially, Intel has announced CEO Pat Gelsinger and Chief Technology Officer Greg Lavender will deliver separate keynote addresses.

The release of the following innovation coincides with Intel's anticipated introduction of its "Raptor Lake," codenamed 13th Gen Core series.

The 12th Gen Core series, codenamed Alder Lake, was introduced at the last Innovation edition in October 2021, therefore this edition will probably include something new.

Intel says global developers, architects, business executives, innovators and students will all benefit from the conference.

The agenda allows the community to get up to speed with the latest Intel technologies, tools, innovative new computing solutions, hands-on labs and tutorials, networking, community-building and interaction with top Intel and industry experts.

Three technical insight sessions and an open lab are being held by Intel on the first day, presumably to provide influencers and observers a better sense of the impending technology at the live event.

A technology demonstration and two additional technical insight sessions are scheduled for day two. For those who can't attend, Intel said both of the day's opening keynotes will be live-streamed.

Photo: Weldon Kirsch courtesy Intel