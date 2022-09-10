Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by leading media outlets, here are the articles investors need to read.

"El Salvador’s Lonely Bitcoin Experiment: ‘It’s Either the Biggest Failure or the Biggest Con,’" by Barron's Sabrina Escobar, looks at how El Salvador has been impacted a year after the country passed a law that established Bitcoin BTC/USD as a legal currency.

In Barron's "How Will Meta Stop Crypto Scams? 6 Senators Would Like to Know," Angela Palumbo writes that six senators have asked Meta Platforms META CEO Mark Zuckerberg to explain how the company is fighting cryptocurrency scams.

"Outlook for Tech Stocks Darkens After Rocky Stretch," by The Wall Street Journal's Gunjan Banerji, looks at the signs that the recent rally in technology stocks may be short lived.

In The Wall Street Journal's "Apple’s Medications Reminder Is Coming in iOS 16. Here’s How to Use It," Julie Jargon explains how Apple Inc AAPL is helping people remember to take their medications in its Health app update with iOS 16.

"Biden Seeks Boost for US Biomanufacturing to Compete With China," by Riley Griffin, details an executive order set to be signed by President Joe Biden to help expand U.S. biomanufacturing and reduce reliance on China.

In Bloomberg's "Amazon Sellers See ‘Scary’ Holiday Season as Consumers Pull Back," Spencer Soper writes that Amazon.com Inc AMZN sellers are bracing for a difficult holiday shopping season as inflation is curbing consumers spending.

