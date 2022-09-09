ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

T-Mobile Offers Massive $14B Stock Buyback But Hasn't Paid A Dividend Since 2015

by Robert Kuczmarski, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 9, 2022 12:01 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • T-Mobile was previously at $690 million in free cash flow in December 2015, per Macrotrends.
  • T-Mobile has increased its free cash flow position to $1.8 billion as of the second quarter of 2022.
T-Mobile Offers Massive $14B Stock Buyback But Hasn't Paid A Dividend Since 2015

T-Mobile US TMUS authorized a $14 billion stock buyback program that is set to run through Sept. 30, 2022, and may include $3 billion through the remainder of 2022.

The Bellevue, Washington-based company, which completed a $26-billion merger with Sprint in 2020, has increased its free cash flow position to $1.8 billion as of the second quarter of 2022.

T-Mobile was previously at $690 million in free cash flow in December 2015, per Macrotrends.

T-Mobile’s cash and cash equivalents in the first half of 2022 are $6.4 billion, and were $6.6 billion in 2021.

As T-Mobile records some of its highest revenues in the past ten years and increases its free cash flow position, it has opened the door for hefty buybacks, as a way to distribute its profits back to shareholders.

See Also: T-Mobile To Launch Travel Service For Users

Unfortunately, T-Mobile has not paid a dividend since Sept. 1, 2015, where it was paying a dividend yield of 6.81% or $2.75 per share annually. When comparing past fundamentals, we found that T-Mobile had total liabilities of $46 billion in December 2015, with recorded revenue of roughly $32 billion.

T-Mobile had total liabilities of $137 billion, with full-year revenue at $80 billion as of 2021, and after the completed merger with Sprint is when the jump in total liabilities and revenues took place.

Due to the merger with Sprint, and T-Mobile’s current debt positions, it is no mystery why the company is holding off dividend payments until further notice.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Shareholder DistributionsSuspended DividendsT-Mobile Stock Buyback ProgramLarge CapLong IdeasNewsDividendsOfferingsBuybacksEventsMoversTrading Ideas