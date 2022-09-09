- T-Mobile US Inc TMUS said its board authorized a $14 billion stock buyback program, poised to run till September 30, 2023.
- The company intends to fund the repurchases from available cash on hand and proceeds of one or more debt issuances or other borrowings.
- TMUS specified in the regulatory filing that its controlling stockholder, Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGY DTEGY, has no present intention of selling common stock pursuant to the repurchase program.
- TMUS held $3.2 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.
- Price Action: TMUS shares are trading higher by 1.65% at $147.77 in premarket on the last check Friday.
