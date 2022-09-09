by

said its board authorized a $14 billion stock buyback program, poised to run till September 30, 2023. The company intends to fund the repurchases from available cash on hand and proceeds of one or more debt issuances or other borrowings.

TMUS specified in the regulatory filing that its controlling stockholder, Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGY DTEGY , has no present intention of selling common stock pursuant to the repurchase program.

, has no present intention of selling common stock pursuant to the repurchase program. TMUS held $3.2 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.

Price Action: TMUS shares are trading higher by 1.65% at $147.77 in premarket on the last check Friday.

