T-Mobile US Adopts $14B Stock Buyback Plan

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 9, 2022 7:58 AM | 1 min read
  • T-Mobile US Inc TMUS said its board authorized a $14 billion stock buyback program, poised to run till September 30, 2023.
  • The company intends to fund the repurchases from available cash on hand and proceeds of one or more debt issuances or other borrowings.
  • TMUS specified in the regulatory filing that its controlling stockholder, Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGY DTEGY, has no present intention of selling common stock pursuant to the repurchase program.
  • TMUS held $3.2 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.
  • Price Action: TMUS shares are trading higher by 1.65% at $147.77 in premarket on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

Posted In: BriefsNewsBuybacksGeneral