'Man Who Solved The Market,' Quant Legend James Simons, Last Held These Two Dividend Stocks

Jim Simons is the founder of Renaissance Technologies, which uses a quantitative strategy when buying and selling out of positions. The story of the secretive mathematician who amassed a net worth of over $28 billion as an algorithm pioneer was told in the book, "The Man Who Solved the Market: How Jim Simons Launched the Quant Revolution," by Gregory Zuckerman.
Quantitative strategies use computer algorithms to find inefficiencies in the market to earn investment gains. Here are two dividend stocks that Renaissance Technologies held according to the firm's previous two 13F filings, although Renaissance Technologies is known to rapidly turn over stocks.
Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA is offering a dividend yield of 5.33% or $1.92 per share annually, making quarterly payments, with a solid track record of increasing its dividends for five consecutive years. Walgreens is a leading retail pharmacy chain with about 13,000 stores in the U.S. and internationally. Nearly 80% of the U.S. population living within five miles of a Walgreens store.
Sales from continuing operations in the first nine months of fiscal 2022 were $100.3 billion, an increase of 2% from the same period a year ago, and an increase of 2.7% on a constant currency basis.
Also Read: What to Watch For On Amazon.com As The Stock Trades Toward A Gap-Fill
ABB LTD ABB is offering a dividend yield of 3.11% or 88 cents per share annually, with a decent track record of increasing its dividends over the past three years. ABB is a global supplier of electrical equipment and automation products, and is the number-two robotic arm supplier globally.
ABB launched a new share buyback program of up to $3 billion on April 1, 2022, and during the second quarter, 33,852,000 shares were repurchased or just over $1 billion.
Photo: Courtesy of Graham Leuschke on flickr
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.