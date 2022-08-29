What to Watch For On Amazon.com As The Stock Trades Toward A Gap-Fill

On Saturday evening, Benzinga asked its followers on Twitter what stock they’re most zeroed in on to start the week. From the replies, Benzinga selected one ticker for technical analysis.
@Narayanan_Am, @TraderHockeyMom and @Carlos_H_TX responded to say they’re focused on Amazon.com, Inc AMZN.
Amazon plunged almost 5% on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell took the stage at the Jackson Hole Symposium with a hawkish tone, throwing the markets into a state of chaos. The S&P 500 plummeted 3.36%, pressured by Amazon, Apple, Inc AAPL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT, which are the top three holdings in the index.
Amazon closed Friday’s trading session by printing a bearish Marubozu candlestick, suggesting the stock was likely to gap down on Monday, which is what happened.
Both bullish and bearish trader will now be watching for Amazon to completely fill a lower gap as the stock continues trading in its newly confirmed downtrend.
Want direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial.
The Amazon Chart: Amazon gapped down about 0.6% to start the trading day on Monday, bounced up to fill that gap before running into a group of sellers who knocked the stock back down slightly. Amazon is trading in a lower gap between $122.84 and $132.41 that is about 90% likely to completely fill.
- On Friday, Amazon confirmed a downtrend had started by forming a lower low, under the Aug. 24 low of $132.10. The most recent lower high was printed Aug. 26 at $137.83. When Amazon bounces up, bearish traders may choose to look for the stock to print a bearish reversal candlestick, such as a doji or shooting star candlestick, under $137 to enter into a short position.
- Bullish traders exercising patience will be watching for Amazon to continue in its downtrend to completely fill the lower gap. Once the gap is filled, the stock may indicate a reversal to the upside is in the cards by printing a bullish reversal candlestick, such as a doji or hammer candlestick.
- Amazon has resistance above at $136.83 and $142.18 and support below at $131 and $125.93.
See Also: A Billionaire Who's Outperformed Musk And Bezos This Year Just Bought Dubai's Costliest Home Ever
Photo: Courtesy of Phil Murphy on flickr
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.