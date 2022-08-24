Amazon's Unit Whole Foods Sued Over Beef Marketing Slogan Claiming 'No Antibiotics'

- Amazon Inc's AMZN Whole Foods Market unit is being accused in a lawsuit of falsely marketing beef with the slogan "No Antibiotics, Ever."
- Three consumers and an animal welfare nonprofit brought the suit, Reuters reported.
- The complaint said lab tests in 2021 and 2022 of meat samples from six Whole Foods locations in Chicago, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, and Virginia "revealed the presence of pharmaceutical residue, including antibiotic residue."
- Whole Foods markets sell at least 42 beef products as free of antibiotics, and charges "substantial" price premiums based on that claim, according to the complaint filed.
- The plaintiffs want Whole Foods to correct how it markets its beef and pay unspecified compensatory and punitive damages to shoppers who overpaid.
- Price Action: AMZN shares are up 0.52% at $134.31 on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
