BNY Mellon Will Track Clients Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Transactions

bySamyuktha Sriram
February 24, 2022 8:45 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
BNY Mellon Will Track Clients Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Transactions

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) has partnered with blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis to track its clients' cryptocurrency transactions.

What Happened: BNY Mellon will use Chainalysis software to track and record the data of its cryptocurrency products.

The risk management software includes Chainalysis KYT (Know Your Transaction), Reactor, and Kryptos. The KYT tool will be primarily used to monitor real-time cryptocurrency transactions and detect “patterns of high-risk activity.”

Chainalysis Reactor, the main investigative tool, will provide deeper due diligence into suspicious activity.

“BNY Mellon enters the digital asset market as the most trusted asset servicer in the space,” said Caroline Butler, Global Head of Custody, Tax and Network Management for BNY Mellon.

“Working with Chainalysis and other leading fintech providers is foundational to our role as a trusted innovator and the extension of our capabilities into products that serve the growing cryptocurrency market.”

In February 2021, BNY Mellon set up a new Digital Assets unit to offer digital assets and cryptocurrencies to its clients.

With over $46 trillion in assets under custody, BNY Mellon became the country’s first multi-asset custody platform to service traditional assets and cryptocurrencies.

Price Action: At press time, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading at $35,000, down 8.15% in the last day. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) lost 12% and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was down 16.3% over the same period.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Shiba Inu On Jan. 1, 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Shiba Inu On Jan. 1, 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who have put money into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past year. read more
Meet The Crypto That Advanced Close To 50% On a Week Marred by Ukraine-Induced Volatility

Meet The Crypto That Advanced Close To 50% On a Week Marred by Ukraine-Induced Volatility

The past couple of weeks have not been easy on financial markets. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent the markets crashing by his decision to invade Ukraine in the pretext of helping two separatist regions in the country. read more
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Cardano Or Dogecoin?

If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Cardano Or Dogecoin?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. read more
How The Cryptocurrency And NFT Communities Are Rallying Financial Support For Ukraine And Its Artists

How The Cryptocurrency And NFT Communities Are Rallying Financial Support For Ukraine And Its Artists

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has led to many showing their support for the military and people of Ukraine. The cryptocurrency and non-fungible token communities are among the sectors showing financial support. read more