Weekend Stock Spotlight: PayPal, General Electric, Ford And How Ethereum Miners Are Fighting The Merge

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by leading media outlets, here are the articles investors need to read.
In "GE Stock Is a Buy as Breakup Looms," Barron's Al Root writes that after more than 20 years of decline, General Electric Co GE is entering the final stages of a dismantling process that will leave just three parts remaining.
"Buy PayPal Stock. The Battered Payments Company Is Starting to Perk Up," by Barron's Carleton English, explores why PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL may have reached at attractive level to buy the stock after falling 68% from its high of around $308.
"Shale Drillers Warn of Higher Costs as They Report Record Profits," by The Wall Street Journal's Benoît Morenne, says that shale companies, like Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD and Continental Resources Inc CLR are reporting exponentially higher profits but are warning that inflation is leading to increased spending.
In The Wall Street Journal's "At Ford, Quality Is Now Problem 1," Nora Eckert writes about the steps being taken by Josh Halliburton, the newly hired executive director of quality at Ford Motor Co F, to help improve the automaker's quality record.
"Fed’s Bowman Backs More Large Rate Hikes Until Inflation Eases," by Bloomberg's Jonnelle Marte, explains why Fed Governor Michelle Bowman says the Federal Reserve should remain open to large interest rate hikes similar to the 75 basis-point increase in July.
In "Crypto Miner Pushback Suggests Ethereum Offshoots Are Coming," Bloomberg's Olga Kharif writes that as Ethereum's ETH/USD upcoming Merge draws near, groups are making plans for forks to run the old version of Ethereum using miners.
At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.
