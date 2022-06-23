FDA Probes Another Infant Death Given Abbott Formula, Less Than Month After Troubled Plant Reopens

Problems for Abbott Laboratories' ABT Sturgis plant in Michigan for baby formula powder refuse to subside. The FDA was recently notified of another infant's death who was given formula made at Abbott's Sturgis facility.

According to a statement, the infant died in January, and the FDA was notified on June 10.

"The investigation of this most recent consumer complaint is in its preliminary stages, and the agency will provide an update as it learns more," the FDA said.

Cronobacter bacteria were found in the infant at the time of death, Bloomberg reported citing an FDA email.

The agency later added that, while the complaint mentions cronobacter, the investigation is still early, and no determination has been made. Four babies who became ill after receiving Abbott formula also had cronobacter infections.

To date, the FDA has reviewed and investigated 129 complaints. 119 complaints were reported after Abbott voluntarily recalled the product in February.

The FDA has previously reported reviewing complaints related to nine infant deaths. Two were associated with the Sturgis plant investigation. Despite extensive investigation, no definitive link between these infant deaths and the product produced at the Abbott Sturgis plant could be established.

Price Action: ABT shares are down 1.08% at $104.30 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Photo by Pexels via Pixabay