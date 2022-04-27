Insulet Highlights New Data For Omnipod 5 System For Type 1, Type 2 Diabetes
- Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) unveiled study results for the new Omnipod 5 automated insulin delivery system in type 1 and type 2 diabetes patients.
- Paired with DexCom Inc's (NASDAQ: DXCM) G6 continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, Omnipod 5 is the first tubeless, wearable, automated insulin delivery system.
- In the type 2 study, 24 adults with type 2 diabetes and an HbA1c from 8% to 12% were evaluated.
- Before the study, the population was using insulin injection therapy either through multiple daily injections or basal-only injections.
- The study demonstrated significant HbA1c improvements (1.3%) and time in range improvements (4.6 hours per day) over the eight-week study.
- Hypoglycemia was also reduced by four minutes per day in the multiple daily injection group, while it did not change in the basal-only group, which had already shown very low rates of hypoglycemia.
- Insulet's type 1 data, which adds to existing data for the FDA-cleared Omnipod 5, covers clinical outcomes for children and adults with type 1 diabetes.
- It will also cover the performance of Omnipod 5 with missed boluses and will later be presented at ATTD.
- Price Action: PODD shares are trading 0.20% lower at $239.81 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
