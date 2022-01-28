FDA Approves Insulet's Omnipod Automated Insulin Delivery System Patients Aged 6 Years & Above
The FDA has cleared Insulet Corporation's (NASDAQ:PODD) Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) for patients aged six years of age and older with type 1 diabetes.
- Omnipod 5 is the first tubeless automated insulin delivery system integrated with the Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System.
- It is compatible with a smartphone to adjust insulin and help protect against highs and lows automatically.
- The system makes it easier to manage glucose with no multiple daily injections, tubes, or finger sticks.
- Related: Insulet's Insulin Delivery System Shows Durable Glycemic Control With One Year of Use.
- SmartAdjust receives a Dexcom CGM value and trend every 5 minutes and predicts glucose levels in 60 minutes.
- The system then increases, decreases, or pauses insulin delivery using a customized glucose target, which helps avoid highs and lows in insulin levels.
- Price Action: PODD shares are up 16.2% at $226.39 during the market session on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.