Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Meta, Netflix, Roku, Bed Bath & Beyond And This Major Wireless Carrier

"Facebook Is Broken. Execs Say a Fix Won’t Come Fast," by Eric J. Savitz, says that Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) has come under heavy fire from Congress, regulators, and even its own users, but the company is now facing a far larger crisis.

In "Netflix Stumbles and Disney Takes Heat. Chill on the Stocks," Jack Hough looks at whether Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is worth considering after the stock plunged 35% on quarterly results this past week.

"Verizon Stock Had Its Worst Its Day Since the Pandemic Hit," by Nicholas Jasinski, looks at why Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) stock is falling as the wireless giant continues to spend big on improving its 5G network for faster growth on the horizon.

In "Roku Has Its Headwinds but There Are Still ‘Bright Spots Overlooked,’ Analyst Says," Sabrina Escobar writes that shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) were falling Friday, even after the stock received an endorsement from Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter.

"Bed Bath & Beyond Jumps on Report of Possible Bidders for buybuy Baby," by Teresa Rivas, reports that shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY) were rallying late Friday, after The Wall Street Journal reported that more than one party is interested in purchasing its buybuy Baby unit.

Also in this week's Barron's:

Stocks' 12-Month Outlook Is Murky, but the Long Term Looks Bright, Money Managers Say

The 'Muskonomy' Is Growing. How the Boring Company Can Help Elon Musk's Tesla.

Chief of Top Natural Gas Producer Sees 'Tremendous' Moment for U.S. Energy

JPMorgan Has Lost Some of Its Swagger. That's Good for Investors.

A Key Bond Yield Nears 3%. It's a Bad Omen for Stocks.

