Nvidia-Backed CoreWeave Files For IPO Amid Explosive AI Growth, Revenue Surges 737% To $1.9 Billion

CoreWeave, Inc., a cloud computing firm backed by NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, filed its Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, signaling its intent for an initial public offering.

What Happened: The company, which powers artificial intelligence workloads for giants like Microsoft Corp. MSFT and Meta Platforms Inc. META, aims to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq under the ticker "CRWV."

This IPO marks a pivotal moment for the AI infrastructure sector, projected by Bloomberg Intelligence to hit $399 billion by 2028.

Founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee, CoreWeave has positioned itself as the "AI Hyperscaler," delivering specialized GPU-based cloud services. Its revenue soared to $1.9 billion in 2024 from $229 million in 2023, a 737% jump, though it reported a net loss of $863 million, per the filing.

The company's platform, boasting over 250,000 GPUs across 32 data centers, supports AI labs like Cohere and Mistral, leveraging contracts worth $15.1 billion in remaining performance obligations as of Dec. 31, 2024.

See Also: NBA Legend Shaq Says His Net Worth ‘Quadrupled' Once He Took Note From Jeff Bezos And Started Investing In Things That ‘Change People's Lives'

Why It Matters: CoreWeave's filing highlights its edge over-generalized clouds, claiming a 20% boost in model FLOPS utilization, a key efficiency metric. "Our platform is trusted by the world's leading AI labs," the prospectus states, citing a record-setting MLPerf benchmark in 2023—29 times faster than competitors.

With $14.5 billion raised in debt and equity, including a $7.6 billion facility from Blackstone, CoreWeave eyes expansion amid a $20 trillion AI economic impact forecast by International Data Corporation for 2030.

The IPO, underwritten by Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., offers shares from both CoreWeave and selling stockholders, with pricing still undisclosed.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.