3 Stocks With Notable Insider Transactions In March

Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC)

Agree Realty is a real estate investment trust (REIT) which acquires, develops and leases retail properties. Agree leases its properties to some of the country’s biggest brands including Walmart (NYSE: WMT), Dollar General (NYSE: DG), Tractor Supply Co (NYSE: TSC) and Best Buy (NYSE: BBY). What differentiates Agree from other retail real estate firms is the company’s focus on free standing structures (as opposed to strip malls), which can be more readily adapted to an omni-channel world.

5 Agree insiders acquired additional shares of the stock last week.

President and CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,870 shares of stock for $63.61 per share according to a March 2nd filing. CFO Simon Leopold and COO Craig Erlich each acquired 2,000 shares of stock at $63.75 and $63.74, respectively. Board of Directors member John Rakolta made his third purchase of Agree stock in recent weeks adding 10,000 additional shares of the company to his stake. Executive Chairman Richard Agree also purchased an additional 10,000 shares of the company.

In total, insiders invested $2 million into the company last week. Shares of Agree Realty last traded at $65.33.

Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT)

Shares of Caterpillar are up 119 percent over the past 12 months and up almost 50 percent since pre-COVID highs. Insiders at the company took advantage of the price appreciation by selling some of their holdings in the company. Caterpillar is the world’s largest manufacturer of construction and mining equipment. In addition to production of heavy machinery, Caterpillar also generates revenue by servicing its machinery through the product lifecycle.

Suzette Long, Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel, sold 59,311 shares of her 92,000 share stake in the company for a total sale price just over $13 million. Group president Denise Johnson, who is responsible for Resource Industries, sold 80,695 shares of stock worth almost $18 million. Group President Bob De Lange, who is responsible for services, sold 31,888 shares of stock at an average price of $214.56 per share.

Shares of Caterpillar were mostly unaffected by the insider selling and last traded at $221.53.

Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ)

Square brands itself as the payment solution for small businesses. The company offers easy-to-use point of sale systems as well as software for businesses to analyze revenue and business lending products. The company also owns and operates Cash App, a mobile-first payment service for individuals which is available in the US and UK.

CEO Jack Dorsey, who is also the CEO of Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) sold 100,000 shares of stock at an average price of $215.22 per share. Although notable because this transaction was made by the company’s founder and CEO, the transaction is marked as an “automatic sell,” which means that it was conducted via a predefined trading plan. Last week’s sell is Dorsey’s 9th 100,000 share sale of Square stock in 2021.

Two additional Square officers, the CFO and General Manager of Cash App, sold a total of 8,031 shares of the company’s stock via automatic sells worth approximately $2 million.

Shares of Square are up 2.5% in 2021 and last traded at $226.73.