Novo Nordisk Will Soon Reveal Whether Its GLP-1 Drug Can Slow Alzheimer's

Upcoming data from Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) early next month could offer the clearest signal yet on whether GLP-1 medicines — widely used for diabetes and weight loss — can also slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease.

If Rybelsus shows close to a 30% reduction in cognitive decline, it would be viewed as a clear success, Reuters highlighted, citing an expert.

Even modest results could inform future trial designs or potential combination therapies with existing Alzheimer's drugs.

Novo will present findings on Dec. 3 at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease meeting in San Diego.

The company is testing its oral diabetes drug Rybelsus, which contains semaglutide, the same active ingredient as Ozempic and Wegovy, in two late-stage studies that Alzheimer's experts describe as potentially pivotal.

According to Reuters, the trials, which Novo itself has likened to a "lottery ticket," are enrolling thousands of people with mild Alzheimer's to determine whether the medication can reduce cognitive decline by at least 20%.

Reuters reported that positive results would introduce a new, convenient treatment option for a neurodegenerative disease that affects an estimated 50 million people globally.

Citing experts, the Reuters report added that the success could reshape the treatment landscape.

Much of the rationale behind the trials came from research involving diabetes patients, who saw reduced dementia risk when treated with GLP-1s.

Novo launched the Alzheimer's studies in 2021, following animal research and analyses of human data that suggested potential benefits.

A small study of liraglutide, the company's older injectable GLP-1, also reported slower loss of brain volume in patients with mild Alzheimer's.

The biological mechanisms remain unclear. GLP-1s may directly affect the brain, or the benefits could stem from weight loss and reduced inflammation.

Notably, all GLP-1 drugs are not identical; preclinical studies suggest liraglutide enters the brain more readily than semaglutide, Reuters added.

Only two Alzheimer's slowing drugs are currently approved — Eli Lilly and Co.'s (NYSE:LLY) Kisunla and Leqembi from Eisai and Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) — both of which require infusions or injections and carry risks of serious side effects.

