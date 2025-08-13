Biogen Inc. BIIB CEO Chris Viehbacher said a successful Alzheimer’s trial for Novo Nordisk A/S’ NVO weight-loss drug wouldn’t threaten his company’s treatment but could instead open the door to combining therapies for stronger results.

In an interview with Bloomberg News, Viehbacher likened the future of Alzheimer’s treatment to other complex diseases that require multiple drugs with different mechanisms of action.

He suggested Biogen “might” consider testing its Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi alongside Novo’s therapy if trial results are positive. However, he cautioned that Alzheimer’s studies can take years, making the timing of such research challenging.

Also Read: Alzheimer’s Drugs From Eli Lilly And Biogen Still Deemed Too Costly For NHS Funding

Novo Nordisk is currently running clinical trials to determine if semaglutide, the active ingredient in its diabetes drug Ozempic and weight-loss shot Wegovy, could help patients with early Alzheimer’s.

Some research points to semaglutide’s potential to slow disease progression by reducing inflammation and improving vascular health. Results from the company’s late-stage study are expected later this year.

Viehbacher acknowledged that excess weight is a known risk factor for Alzheimer’s. Still, he characterized Novo’s effort as “a fairly risky proposition,” noting that many experts remain skeptical about the approach’s success.

Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide, used in Wegovy for weight loss, has shown to reduce heart failure-related symptoms and improve physical limitations and exercise function in people with obesity-related HFpEF, with or without type 2 diabetes.

In March 2024, Wegovy garnered the Food and Drug Administration’s approval for expanded use. The approval underscores a new era in preventive health strategies, targeting a significant reduction in major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), including cardiovascular death, nonfatal heart attacks (myocardial infarction), and nonfatal strokes.

In December 2024, the FDA approved Eli Lilly and Co.’s LLY weight loss drug Zepbound for treating sleep apnea.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock