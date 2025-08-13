August 13, 2025 1:49 PM 2 min read

How Novo Nordisk's Weight-Loss Drug Could Unlock A Better Future For Biogen's Alzheimer's Treatment

by Vandana Singh Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Biogen Inc. BIIB CEO Chris Viehbacher said a successful Alzheimer’s trial for Novo Nordisk A/S’ NVO weight-loss drug wouldn’t threaten his company’s treatment but could instead open the door to combining therapies for stronger results.

In an interview with Bloomberg News, Viehbacher likened the future of Alzheimer’s treatment to other complex diseases that require multiple drugs with different mechanisms of action.

He suggested Biogen “might” consider testing its Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi alongside Novo’s therapy if trial results are positive. However, he cautioned that Alzheimer’s studies can take years, making the timing of such research challenging.

Also Read: Alzheimer’s Drugs From Eli Lilly And Biogen Still Deemed Too Costly For NHS Funding

Novo Nordisk is currently running clinical trials to determine if semaglutide, the active ingredient in its diabetes drug Ozempic and weight-loss shot Wegovy, could help patients with early Alzheimer’s.

Some research points to semaglutide’s potential to slow disease progression by reducing inflammation and improving vascular health. Results from the company’s late-stage study are expected later this year.

Viehbacher acknowledged that excess weight is a known risk factor for Alzheimer’s. Still, he characterized Novo’s effort as “a fairly risky proposition,” noting that many experts remain skeptical about the approach’s success.

Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide, used in Wegovy for weight loss, has shown to reduce heart failure-related symptoms and improve physical limitations and exercise function in people with obesity-related HFpEF, with or without type 2 diabetes.

In March 2024, Wegovy garnered the Food and Drug Administration’s approval for expanded use. The approval underscores a new era in preventive health strategies, targeting a significant reduction in major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), including cardiovascular death, nonfatal heart attacks (myocardial infarction), and nonfatal strokes.

In December 2024, the FDA approved Eli Lilly and Co.’s LLY weight loss drug Zepbound for treating sleep apnea.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

BIIB Logo
BIIBBiogen Inc
$134.073.99%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
16.60
Growth
23.29
Quality
11.02
Value
54.24
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
LLY Logo
LLYEli Lilly and Co
$657.652.85%
NVO Logo
NVONovo Nordisk AS
$50.561.57%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved