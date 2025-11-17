Novo Nordisk Leans Into Affordability Amid Rising Competition

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) announced on Monday that Wegovy (semaglutide) injection 0.25 mg and 0.5 mg and Ozempic are now available at a limited-time price of $199 per month to new self-pay patients between now and March 31, 2026.

The introductory offer is good for the first two months of therapy and applies to the two lowest doses (0.25 mg and 0.5 mg) of Wegovy or Ozempic.

After those two months, patients will move to the new standard monthly self-pay price, which Novo Nordisk is lowering from $499 to $349 per month, also beginning today.

These offers follow the recent agreement with the U.S. government to expand access to medicines for patients living with obesity and other chronic conditions such as diabetes, while lowering prices in the direct-to-patient, self-pay channel in 2026.

These self-pay offers can be accessed in multiple ways:

Directly through wegovy.com or ozempic.com, where patients can register for savings to be used, with a prescription, at over 70,000 pharmacy locations across the U.S.

NovoCare Pharmacy , where prescriptions are sent straight from a healthcare provider and patients receive convenient home delivery or the option to pick up prescriptions at one of over 9,000 CVS retail locations.

, where prescriptions are sent straight from a healthcare provider and patients receive convenient home delivery or the option to pick up prescriptions at one of over 9,000 CVS retail locations. Other participating organizations and select telehealth providers that work directly with Novo Nordisk, such as Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST), GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX), WeightWatchers, Ro, LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD), and eMed.

For patients with commercial insurance coverage who qualify, Novo Nordisk continues to offer savings programs that allow them to pay as little as zero dollars per month for Wegovy or $25 per month for Ozempic.

Along with wider access for its injectable weight loss drugs, Novo Nordisk is entering the Wegovy pill launch with ample supply and a more aggressive rollout strategy, CEO Mike Doustdar told Reuters on Monday — a move aimed at avoiding the shortages that hit the injectable version.

The company expects U.S. regulators to decide on approval by year-end. A pill option could broaden demand by attracting patients who prefer not to use injections.

Novo's obesity franchise has recently seen slowing growth, largely due to supply bottlenecks that opened the door for competitors like Eli Lilly to chip away at its early lead.

NVO Price Action: Novo Nordisk A/S stock is up 1.31% at $48.89 at publication on Monday.

