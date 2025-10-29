Eli Lilly sign with buildings in background
October 29, 2025 2:26 PM 2 min read

Eli Lilly Advances AI And Access: Supercomputer With NVIDIA, Zepbound Via Walmart

by Vandana Singh Benzinga Editor
On Tuesday, Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) said it is building the most powerful supercomputer owned and operated by a pharmaceutical company, in collaboration with NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA). 

The supercomputer is the world’s first NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD with DGX B300 systems.

Several proprietary AI models will be available on Lilly TuneLab, a collaborative federated AI/ML drug discovery platform.

TuneLab will continue evolving its suite of available models, including adding workflows that incorporate select NVIDIA Clara open-source models.

According to Lilly’s sustainability commitments, including carbon neutrality by 2030, the supercomputer will run on 100% renewable electricity within existing Lilly facilities and use Lilly’s existing chilled water infrastructure for liquid cooling.

Also Read: Eli Lilly Bets Big On Eye Gene Therapy That Could End Repeat Injections

On Wednesday, Eli Lilly and Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) collaborated to expand access to direct-to-consumer pricing for Zepbound (tirzepatide) single-dose vials available through LillyDirect.

Zepbound vials will be offered for pick-up at Walmart pharmacies nationwide by mid-November.

LillyDirect’s direct-to-consumer or self-pay pricing offers a 50% or greater discount compared to the list price of other incretin (GLP-1) medicines for obesity.

Zepbound single-dose vials will be available in all approved strengths, with the lowest dose starting at $349 per month with self-pay.

Patients with valid, on-label prescriptions can access Zepbound vials directly without insurance.

  • $499 monthly for all other doses (5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, and 15 mg).
  • To access the $499 monthly price for doses above 5 mg, patients must meet the requirements of the Zepbound Self-Pay Journey Program.

In the second quarter of 2025, LillyDirect’s self-pay option experienced rapid growth with approximately 35% of new Zepbound prescriptions fulfilled through LillyDirect.

Price Action: LLY stock is up 0.94% at $827.84 at the last check on Wednesday.

Photo: Shutterstock

