Trump Honored With Gold Crown, Military Parade, Ketchup Feast As South Korea Hails Him 'Peacemaker'

South Korea rolled out a glittering, gold-laden welcome for President Donald Trump on Wednesday, presenting him with the nation's highest honor, a replica royal crown, and a ketchup-themed lunch celebrating his trademark tastes.

Trump arrived in Gyeongju, the ancient capital of the Silla Kingdom, on the final leg of his Asia tour that also included Malaysia and Japan, reported Reuters.

He was greeted by a military band playing "YMCA," a gun salute, and South Korean and U.S. fighter jets escorting Air Force One.

President Lee Jae Myung awarded Trump the “Grand Order of Mugunghwa,” the country's most prestigious decoration, in recognition of what his office called Trump's role as a “peacemaker” on the Korean Peninsula.

"I'd like to wear it right now," Trump said, smiling as he accepted the gold medal. Lee's office said Trump was the first U.S. president ever to receive the honor.

The ceremony took place at a local museum, where Trump was also gifted a replica of the gold Cheonmachong crown, a symbol of peace and prosperity from the Silla era.

Lunch featured "mini beef patties with ketchup," grilled fish glazed with ketchup and Korean chili paste, and a gold-dusted "Peacemaker's Dessert" brownie.

The meal was paired with Trump-branded wine from his family's Virginia winery.

Trump Hints At China Tariff Cuts

President Trump signaled plans to lower fentanyl-linked tariffs on China ahead of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea, suggesting a possible trade concession.

Trump said fentanyl inflows and farm trade would top the agenda as the U.S.–China tariff truce neared its Nov. 10 deadline.

A Wall Street Journal report indicated Washington was weighing a tariff cut from 20% to 10% in exchange for Beijing's pledge to curb exports of chemicals used in opioid production.

Meanwhile, South Korea reported major progress in tariff talks with the US.

Presidential policy chief Kim Yong-beom said discussions in Washington advanced on most issues and could be concluded before the upcoming APEC summit.

Last month, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said Seoul could not pay the $350 billion investment package upfront, opting instead for loans and equity investments.

Trump later pushed back, insisting, "South Korea's $350 billion. That's upfront."

