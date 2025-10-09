AstraZeneca Expands Virginia Investment To $4.5 Billion For Cancer, Obesity Drugs

AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ:AZN) on Thursday said it will invest $4.5 billion in its new manufacturing facility in Virginia, a proposed increase of $500 million to support the enhanced manufacturing capability of a broader range of medicines, including cancer treatments.

This is part of the historic $50 billion investment announced in July 2025. The new facility will be located at Rivanna Futures in Albemarle County, creating approximately 3,600 direct and indirect jobs.

The manufacturing facility is expected to create 600 highly skilled jobs in Virginia, including engineers, scientists, and process facilitators, which includes an additional 100 jobs due to the expansion.

A further 3,000 jobs will be created to support the facility’s construction including engineers, skilled trades and construction workers. It will be at the forefront of technological innovation, leveraging AI, automation, and data analytics to optimize production.

Also Read: AstraZeneca Taps Gene Editing And AI Platform For Drug Discovery For Immunology Diseases

The new facility will produce drug substance for AstraZeneca's weight management and metabolic portfolio, including oral GLP-1, baxdrostat, oral PCSK9, and combination small molecule products.

AstraZeneca also announced it has expanded the scope to also include state-of-the-art manufacturing for antibody drug conjugate (ADC) cancer portfolio.

Work will start immediately with the facility expected to be operational in the next four to five years.

AZN Price Action: AstraZeneca shares were down 0.05% at $85.33 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $86.57, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock