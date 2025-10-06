AstraZeneca Taps Gene Editing And AI Platform For Drug Discovery For Immunology Diseases

Algen Biotechnologies, a privately held biotech company specializing in advanced CRISPR gene modulation and AI-driven drug discovery, has announced a multi-target partnership with AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ:AZN) to accelerate the discovery of novel therapeutic targets in immunology.

Under the agreement, Algen will leverage its AlgenBrain platform to drive preclinical drug discovery.

AstraZeneca receives exclusive rights to develop and commercialize therapies against a set of targets identified and selected through the partnership.

Algen will receive an upfront payment from AstraZeneca and additional payments upon achieving specific development, regulatory, and commercial milestones, with a potential total deal value of $555 million.

AlgenBrain models disease progression by capturing billions of dynamic RNA changes in human, disease-relevant cell types, and linking them to functional outcomes and therapeutic index through high-throughput gene modulation.

By mapping causal links between gene regulation and disease progression, the platform has the potential to identify novel genes that, when therapeutically targeted, may reverse disease processes.

AlgenBrain grounds early discovery in human biology to improve translational accuracy and increase the probability of clinical success.

Recently, AstraZeneca paused a planned £200 million ($271.26 million) investment in its Cambridge research site.

AstraZeneca spokesperson told Reuters that the company regularly reviews its investment priorities and can confirm that the Cambridge expansion is currently on hold.

Price Action: AZN stock is up 0.63% at $85.85 at the last check on Monday.

