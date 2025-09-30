Nanobiotix SA (NASDAQ:NBTX) on Tuesday announced updated data from cohorts 1 and 2 of Study 1100 Phase 1 dose escalation and expansion trial evaluating JNJ-1900 (NBTXR3) activated by radiation therapy (RT) followed by anti-PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) in patients with recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma that is naïve (cohort 1) or resistant (cohort 2) to prior anti-PD-1 therapy.

Study results were presented at the 2025 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Radiation Oncology.

The efficacy of ICI monotherapy remains limited in R/M-HNSCC, with objective response rates between approximately 13% and 18%, and median Overall Survival (mOS) between approximately 8 months and 12 months.

As approximately 66% of patients with R/M-HNSCC experience disease recurrence locally or loco-regionally, the addition of RT to the treatment regimen is often recommended to improve local control and as a potential option for stimulating immune responses.

However, to date, the addition of RT has not significantly improved ICI efficacy in R/M-HNSCC.

Additional efficacy data:

63% (26/41) disease control rate (DCR) and 37% (15/41) objective response rate (ORR) in evaluable anti-PD-1 naïve patients per RECIST 1.1

74% (37/50) DCR and 32% (16/50) ORR in evaluable anti-PD-1 resistant patients.

15.5 months mOS in evaluable anti-PD-1 naïve patients.

11.4 months mOS in evaluable anti-PD-1 resistant patients.

JNJ-1900 (NBTXR3), activated by RT followed by anti-PD-1, was consistently well-tolerated and remained feasible in this heavily pre-treated patient population (n=103).

In 2023, Nanobiotix announced a license agreement for the global co-development and commercialization of JNJ-1900 (NBTXR3) with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, a Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) company.

Price Action: NBTX stock was trading higher by 7.49% to $19.37 at last check Tuesday.

