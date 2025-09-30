This Binance-Backed Crypto Could Surge To A $50 Billion Valuation, Analysts Tout

ASTER, a newly-launched decentralized exchange affiliated with Binance (CRYPTO: BNB), is trading around a $3 billion market cap but could grow to a valuation as high as $50 billion, analysts suggest.

Aster Outpaces HyperLiquid

The project recorded 8x more trading volume than HyperLiquid, according to Crypto Daybook Americas, cementing its role as one of the most active protocols in decentralized finance.

With $5.3 billion in 30-day decentralized exchange activity and $1.2 billion in annualized fees, Aster's usage metrics have outpaced tokens with far higher valuations.

At a $3 billion market cap, Aster trades at just a fraction of peers that deliver weaker fundamentals.

Comparable protocols with similar or lower activity often carry valuations above $20 billion, while leading fee-generating platforms have approached or exceeded the $50 billion threshold.

On a metrics basis, Aster's current valuation reflects less than 3x annualized revenue, compared with double-digit multiples across the sector.

Chart Patterns Hint At Explosive Breakout Levels

ASTER Technical Analysis (Source: TradingView)

Technical Analysis: ASTER has compressed into a tightening triangle formation after several weeks of lower highs and defended supports.

The token is currently testing $1.76, which aligns with its ascending trendline support. Resistance is situated between $1.88 and $1.90, matching the 100-hour EMA and the Parabolic SAR level.

A move above $1.90 could shift momentum back to buyers, opening room for a retest of $2.05 and September's $2.43 peak.

Failure to hold $1.76 would expose the next demand area near $1.63. Moving averages lean downward, showing that the near-term setup remains under pressure.

Investor Flows Reveal Cautious Market Positioning

ASTER Netflows (Source: Coinglass)

Data from Coinglass showed about $4.5 million in net outflows on September 30.

Tokens leaving exchanges can reflect longer-term holding, but paired with price weakness, the signal suggests lower immediate trading demand.

Earlier in the month, inflows supported Aster at higher levels, highlighting reduced speculative activity as the price compressed.

Image: Shutterstock