What's Going On With Oscar Health Stock On Wednesday?

Oscar Health Inc. OSCR is trading lower on Wednesday, with no apparent news to explain the move. Year-to-date, the stock has gained roughly 15%.

Last week, the healthcare technology company announced a partnership with grocery chain Hy-Vee to launch a new employer health insurance plan, "Hy-Vee Health with Oscar."

The plan will debut in Des Moines, Iowa, covering 400,000 local employees through the individual marketplace starting Nov. 1, with coverage effective Jan. 1, 2026.

Employer-backed coverage in the individual market (ICHRA) can save businesses 20% to 30% and employees $500 to $1,000 per year. Hy-Vee and Oscar plan to expand the benefit to additional markets over time.

Earlier in August, Oscar Health reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $2.86 billion, compared to $2.2 billion in the same period the previous year, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion.

The sales increase was primarily driven by higher membership.

The healthcare technology company reported a loss of 89 cents per share, missing the consensus estimate of 86 cents.

The medical loss ratio was 91.1% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 79.0% for the same quarter in 2024, primarily driven by an increase in average market morbidity that led to a higher net risk adjustment transfer accrual.

Guidance: Oscar Health reaffirms its fiscal 2025 sales guidance of $12 billion to $12.2 billion, compared to the Wall Street estimate of $11.32 billion.

The company expects a 2025 medical loss ratio of 86% to 87%.

The broader health insurance sector received a boost after high-profile investors Michael Burry and Warren Buffett took positions in industry giant UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH, lifting sentiment for peers like Oscar.

Price Action: OSCR stock is down 7.73% at $15.34 at the last check on Wednesday.

