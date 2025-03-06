Alzheimer's Drugs From Eli Lilly And Biogen Still Deemed Too Costly For NHS Funding

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has reaffirmed its stance against recommending Alzheimer’s treatments donanemab and lecanemab for NHS use, citing insufficient cost-effectiveness.

Despite additional evidence submitted by manufacturers, the independent appraisal committee concluded that the treatments do not provide enough benefit to justify their significant cost.

NICE first raised concerns about these treatments last year, determining that their clinical benefits did not outweigh the financial burden they would place on the NHS.

Read Next: Denali Therapeutics Ends ALS Trial Extension, Analyst Stays Optimistic Despite Trial Setback

Although the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved Eli Lilly’s Kisunla (donanemab) in October, NICE refused to cover it.

The agency ruled that the cost of providing donanemab balanced against the relatively small benefit cannot currently be considered good value for the taxpayer.

In August, MHRA approved Biogen Inc’s BIIB Leqembi (lecanemab).

Despite the approval, NICE said in its guidance draft,” benefits of the new Alzheimer’s drug lecanemab are too small to justify the costs.”

Following a request for further data, the latest assessment has reinforced that donanemab and lecanemab remain economically unviable for NHS funding.

“Cost and evidence gaps remain barriers to approving funding in the NHS for donanemab and lecanemab,” the agency says in its statement.

Stakeholders are encouraged to contribute their perspectives before the consultation period closes on March 27, 2025.

A third committee meeting will review all responses and additional analyses before NICE issues its final recommendations.

Price Action: At the last check on Thursday, BIIB stock was up 1.50% at $145.92, and LLY stock was down 2.82% at $903.84.

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock