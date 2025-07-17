Bristol‑Myers Squibb, Pfizer Set To Launch Direct‑To‑Patient Eliquis At 40% Off

The Bristol Myers Squibb Co. BMY and Pfizer Inc. PFE alliance announced a new direct-to-patient option for purchasing Eliquis (apixaban) via the alliance’s patient resource, Eliquis 360 Support, on Thursday.

Eliquis is a blood-thinning medication that reduces blood clotting and prevents strokes.

In May 2024, Pfizer said it is looking to build on the success of its COVID-19 vaccine rollout by introducing a direct-to-consumer medicines platform under the brand "Pfizer for All."

In August 2024, Pfizer introduced the PfizerForAll digital platform in collaboration with UpScriptHealth, Alto Pharmacy, and Instacart.

The move, as reflected in a recent trademark application, aims to provide medical information, mail-order pharmacy services, and telehealth services to US patients.

The offering provides an opportunity for uninsured, underinsured, or self-pay patients to lower their out-of-pocket costs.

Beginning Sept. 8, eligible U.S. patients with an Eliquis prescription may purchase the medicine directly through Eliquis 360 Support. They will pay a discounted rate of more than 40% less than the current list price.

The program will provide direct shipping to patients across all 50 states and Puerto Rico, offering an additional, simplified option for accessing Eliquis and full transparency into the associated costs.

With more than 15 million Americans having been prescribed Eliquis since its launch, the medicine has resulted in an estimated $3 billion in total healthcare cost savings and avoidance, including hospitalization and extended rehabilitation needs, for every 100,000 patients treated.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the update.

The report, citing a source, stated that the Bristol-Pfizer partnership opted to launch direct sales of Eliquis following discussions with the Trump administration about making the drug more affordable.

Eliquis, which normally costs $606 for a 30-day supply, will now be sold directly to patients for a reduced cash price of $346 per month.

In the past, drugmakers didn't sell their medicines straight to consumers. Instead, they used middlemen called wholesalers to distribute the drugs and depended on insurance companies to cover most of the costs.

In January 2024, drugmaker Eli Lilly And Co LLY became the first to launch a new website allowing patients to get a prescription for weight loss through a telehealth provider.

LillyDirect offers disease management resources, including access to independent healthcare providers, tailored support, and direct home delivery of select Lilly medicines through third-party pharmacy dispensing services.

In March 2025, in a letter addressed to UpScriptHealth CEO Peter Ax, senators expressed concern about the financial relationship between Pfizer and UpScriptHealth, given its potential implications for the federal Anti-Kickback Statute (AKS).

The letter states that the PfizerForAll program, funded by the drugmaker, appears to be designed to direct patients toward specific drugs, which could lead to unnecessary prescriptions and higher costs for federal healthcare programs.

The letter notes that pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, spend approximately $6 billion annually on Direct-to-consumer (DTC) advertising.

Price Action: PFE stock is down 0.08% at $24.59, and BMY stock is up 1.51% at $47.88 at the last check on Thursday.

Photo: Shutterstock