RFK Jr.'s Battle Against Synthetic Food Dye: Will M&M's, Skittles Keep Their Colors?

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is making strides in his war against synthetic food dyes, is now targeting colorful favorites such as Jell-O snacks, Kool-Aid and Lucky Charms cereals.

By the end of 2027, many of these products are meant to be free of synthetic dyes, with companies like Nestlé SA-ADR NSRGY, ConAgra Brands Inc CAG, Kraft Heinz Co KHC, General Mills Inc GIS and PepsiCo Inc PEP vowing to be on board.

Kennedy has targeted synthetic dyes as part of his “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) movement, which aims to reduce the consumption of ultra-processed foods. Despite skepticism about his voluntary approach, RFK's campaign has gained traction, with food giants agreeing to remove petroleum-based dyes by 2026, citing links to behavioral problems in children, reported the New York Times on Monday.

Read Also: Trump-Administration’s Health Agency Overstepped Authority, Reorganization Unlawful: Court

Then There's The Candy

The candy industry, which relies heavily on synthetic dyes, remains a significant obstacle, especially companies like Mars, the maker of M&M’s and Skittles. A study published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics found that 19% of processed foods contain synthetic dyes, with confectionery products leading the way.

Old Habits

Forrest E. Mars Sr., who established M&M Limited in Newark, New Jersey, introduced M&M’s Plain Chocolate Candies in 1941. In the 1960s, Starbursts burst onto the candy scene.

To the company’s credit, Mars recently removed titanium dioxide, a whitening agent, from Skittles but has refused to eliminate synthetic dyes without federal mandates. The National Confectioners Association, representing candy makers, has stated that the industry needs more time and alternatives to meet demand, warning that the use of natural colors could drive up prices.

Red Dye No. 3 Finally Banned

In January 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a ban on Red Dye No. 3, which has been linked to cancer in animal studies. The ban will take effect on Jan. 15, 2027. The dye, widely prevalent in U.S. supermarkets, is used to color food items consumed by young children.

While Kennedy has faced resistance, some states, like Texas and West Virginia, will soon require warning labels on foods containing synthetic dyes.

That said, Mars has support in Congress, with Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.) defending the safety of currently FDA-approved dyes. He also raised concerns over the high cost of substitutes, though Kennedy has vowed to work with Congress on the issue, noted the New York Times.

Now Read:

Photo: Shutterstock