'I'm Trying To Save Medicaid,' Says Trump-Appointed CMS Chief Dr. Oz As CBO Estimates 7.6 Million Could Lose Coverage Under GOP's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'

Dr. Mehmet Oz, appointed by President Donald Trump to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), added to the chorus of Republican voices defending the funding cuts in the House-passed budget bill.

What Happened: Speaking on POLITICO's podcast The Conversation with Dasha Burns, Oz said the proposed eligibility requirements are not about withdrawing care but about making sure the program survives long-term. "I'm trying to save Medicaid," Oz said. "That's the president's goal as well. He said over and over again, he wants to love and cherish these programs and we need to keep them viable."

Oz added: "Every great people takes care of their most vulnerable, and we're a great nation." "We're gonna do that."

"There is no proposal I've seen, in fact, in fairness, that doesn't increase spending on Medicaid," he said.

Why It Matters: The Congressional Budget Office projects that the new provisions are likely to save $625 billion of the targeted $800 billion in savings over the next ten years. In April, Trump said he would "veto" any bill that includes cuts to Medicaid. However, as the bill progressed, Medicaid cuts became central to its project of reducing federal spending, and millions are set to lose coverage.

Trump’s crypto and AI advisor, David Sacks, acknowledged that the bill "cuts $880 billion from Medicaid over a decade.” However, Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought dismissed fears about Medicaid cuts as "ridiculous," and Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) argued that those who lose Medicaid under the bill will do so by personal choice.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) brushed off a voter’s warning about the effects of losing healthcare by replying, “Well, we all are going to die.” On the other hand, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) wrote in an op-ed that the Republican party is facing an "identity crisis" and that Medicaid cuts are "morally wrong and politically suicidal."

Image Via Shutterstock/IB Photography