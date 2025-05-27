Trump Advisor David Sacks Admits New Bill 'Cuts $880 Billion From Medicaid' As Mike Johnson Insists 'We Have Not Cut Medicaid' And Trump Says Working Class 'Won't Lose Health Insurance'

President Donald Trump's crypto and AI advisor, David Sacks, acknowledged that the GOP's flagship tax bill includes huge cuts to Medicaid, in direct contradiction with repeated public denials from top Republicans.

What Happened: Discussing the bill on the All-In podcast, Sacks said, "This bill cuts $880 billion from Medicaid over a decade." The remark came after co-host Jason Calacanis shared his hopes that more cuts would be part of the bill. Sacks explained that President Trump lacked the votes needed for further reductions.

Why It Matters: Sacks' admission undermines recent statements by House Speaker Mike Johnson and President Trump, who have insisted the bill does not slash Medicaid. When Trump was asked about the bill's impact on the working class, he said, "They won't lose health insurance."

During an appearance on CBS News on Sunday, Johnson said Republicans "have not cut Medicaid" and are instead focused on eliminating "fraud, waste, and abuse."

But the Congressional Budget Office estimates that 10 million people will lose coverage by 2034 due to new work requirements attached to Medicaid. The bill requires able-bodied adults under 65 to work, study, or volunteer at least 80 hours every month to stay eligible for Medicaid.

The bill, which narrowly made it through the House, is expected to face an uphill battle in the Senate. Some GOP Senators have expressed dissatisfaction with provisions related to spending cuts. On the other hand, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) penned an op-ed in the New York Times condemning the Medicaid cuts, and said voting in their favor is "both morally wrong and politically suicidal."

