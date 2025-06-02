Speaker Mike Johnson Says 4.8 Million Won't Lose Medicaid 'Unless They Choose To Do So,' Calls GOP Cuts 'An Important And Frankly Heroic Thing'

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) doubled down on his defense of President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill", arguing that those who lose Medicaid will do so by personal choice

What Happened: During an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press, Johnson was asked about projections that 4.8 million people could lose Medicaid coverage under the new spending bill.

"Those 4.8 million people will not lose their Medicaid unless they choose to do so," he said. According to the plan, childless, able-bodied adults aged 19 to 64 are required to work or volunteer at least 20 hours a week to maintain eligibility for Medicaid.

"You're telling me that you're going to require the able-bodied — these young men, for example, OK — to only work or volunteer in their community for 20 hours a week, and that's too cumbersome for them? I'm not buying it. The American people are not buying it," Johnson said.

On claims that people could lose coverage due to administrative obstacles, he said, "The people who are complaining about losing their coverage are doing so because they can't fulfill the paperwork." He said the policy was based on "common sense."

"When people work, when able-bodied young men work, it's good for them, for their dignity, their purpose, and it's good for the community," he added. "If you can't find a job, then volunteer in your community for 20 hours, and you will meet the requirement."

Defending the bill as a whole, Johnson said: "What Republicans are doing is an important and frankly heroic thing."

He alleged that Medicaid is being misused, saying, "It's intended for young, you know, single, pregnant women and the disabled and the elderly. But what's happening right now is you have a lot of people, for example, young men, able-bodied workers, who are on Medicaid. They're not working when they can."

Why It Matters: According to the Congressional Budget Office, the new provisions are projected to save $625 billion of the targeted $800 billion in savings over the next ten years. The controversial new measures have generated intense debate over the past few weeks.

In April, Trump said he would "veto" any bill that includes cuts to Medicaid. However, as the bill evolved, Medicaid cuts became central to its project of reducing federal spending, and millions are set to lose coverage.

Johnson previously denied that the bill would cut Medicaid, even as Trump’s crypto and AI advisor, David Sacks, acknowledged that the bill "cuts $880 billion from Medicaid over a decade.”

On the other hand, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) wrote in an op-ed that the Republican party is facing an "identity crisis" and that Medicaid cuts are "morally wrong and politically suicidal."

