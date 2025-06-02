Medicaid Cut Concerns Are 'Totally Ridiculous,' Says Trump's Budget Chief Russell Vought, Quips 'I Love Elon' While Countering Musk's Criticism

Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought is the latest high-profile figure to defend President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill," dismissing fears about Medicaid cuts as "ridiculous."

What Happened: In an interview on CNN's State of the Union, Vought responded to allegations that the bill harms social safety nets that millions depend on: "We continue to work with people in the Senate as to working them through the specifics of the bill, what it does and what it doesn't do," he said.

"We'll continue to do that. And I think at the end of the day, the Senate will have a resounding vote in favor of a substantially similar bill."

Vought also responded to claims that millions would lose healthcare coverage, saying, "I think they're totally ridiculous. This is astroturf." "This bill will preserve and protect the programs, the social safety net, but it will make it much more common sense," he added.

He highlighted that the bill aims to target waste and misuse within the system rather than clamp down on benefits. "Look, one out of every $5 or $6 in Medicaid is improper. We have illegal immigrants on the program. We have able-bodied working adults that don't have a work requirement that they would have in TANF or even SNAP. And those are something that's very important to institute. That's what this bill does. No one will lose coverage as a result of this bill."

Responding to Elon Musk's criticism of the bill, he said, "I love Elon, this bill doesn't increase the deficit or hurt the debt. In fact, it lowers it by $1.4 trillion."

Why It Matters: The bill passed the House by one vote in May and is now facing major opposition in the Senate. Citing increases in deficit and spending cuts, many GOP Senators are mounting resistance.

Meanwhile, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) criticized the new provisions as per which childless, able-bodied adults aged 19 to 64 are required to work or volunteer at least 20 hours a week to maintain eligibility for Medicaid.

"What they're trying to do now is take this terrible experiment in Georgia, force it on the whole nation," Warnock said on NBC's Meet the Press. "And what we will see as a result of that is a workforce that is sicker and poorer and an economy that's weaker."

In April, Trump said he would "veto" any bill that includes cuts to Medicaid. However, as the bill evolved, Medicaid cuts became central to its project of reducing federal spending, and millions are set to lose coverage.

Notably, Vought's claim about illegal immigrants being part of the Medicaid program is contested, since federally funded Medicaid does not provide healthcare coverage for undocumented immigrants, except in cases of emergency, as outlined in the 1996 PRWORA law.

