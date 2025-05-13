Josh Hawley Slams GOP 'Identity Crisis' Over Medicaid, Calls Proposed Cuts 'Morally Wrong And Politically Suicidal'

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) says that the Republican party is currently facing an internal “identity crisis,” particularly over the proposed legislation on Medicaid, as the Democratic party’s approval ratings continue to fall.

What Happened: Hawley stated that the Republican Party is divided over its approach to representing working-class Americans. President Donald Trump has promised tax cuts for the working class and protection for social insurance programs like Medicaid. However, a faction within the party, known as the “Wall Street wing,” is advocating for a return to corporate incentives, capital preferences, and significant cuts to social insurance, stated Hawley in a New York Times op-ed. He calls the idea of Medicaid cuts “morally wrong and politically suicidal.”

Despite recent polls indicating that 64% of Republicans view Medicaid favorably, and over half of Americans have a personal or familial connection to the program, some Republican representatives continue to push for substantial cuts to Medicaid. Hawley urges Republicans to recognize the needs and desires of their constituents, who largely depend on social insurance programs.

Josh Hawley stated that for Republicans to become a majority and truly represent the working class, they must reject proposals to cut Medicaid and focus on fulfilling promises to American workers.

SEE ALSO: ‘Dr. Doom’ Nouriel Roubini Says Trump ‘Chickened Out’ In Trade War With China, Calls Xi Jinping ‘The Clear Winner’ After Tariff Rollback

Why It Matters: This internal conflict within the Republican party comes at a time when millions of Americans stand to lose their Medicaid health insurance coverage due to proposals by Republican Congress members aimed at reducing spending to back President Trump’s tax cuts and domestic policy agenda. According to a recent nonpartisan analysis by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), Medicaid coverage losses could range between 2.3 million and 8.6 million people.

Furthermore, House Republicans have unveiled plans for at least $880 billion in Medicaid cuts to fund President Trump’s $4.5 trillion tax break extension, potentially causing 8.6 million Americans to lose healthcare coverage over the next decade, as per a CBO preliminary analysis.

Democrats, on the other hand, are urging GOP leaders to discard Medicaid cuts and instead address Medicare Advantage “upcoding” to tackle federal waste. They claim that Medicare overpaid private insurers by $50 billion in 2024 for unverified diagnoses, according to a report from The Hill.

Loading... Loading...

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors