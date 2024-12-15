Google Willow, Nvidia's China Troubles, Trump On AI, And More: This Week In Artificial Intelligence

As we wrap up another eventful week in tech, the spotlight was on quantum computing, AI infrastructure, and antitrust probes. Conversations between tech giants, massive investments in AI, and regulatory scrutiny made headlines, painting a vivid picture of the dynamic tech landscape. Let’s dive into the top stories that caught our attention over the weekend.

Quantum Computing Sparks Stellar Conversation

Following the unveiling of Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL latest quantum computing chip, Willow, an engaging dialogue ensued between CEO Sundar Pichai and Tesla Inc. and xAI’s Elon Musk. Pichai took to X, formerly Twitter, to highlight Willow’s impressive capabilities, which Musk responded to with enthusiasm.

Founders Fund Leads $600 Million AI Investment

Crusoe, an AI infrastructure provider, secured a whopping $600 million in Series D funding led by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, valuing the company at $2.8 billion. Thiel emphasized the importance of going big with AI, marking this investment as the latest significant technology bet by Founders Fund.

Nvidia Faces Antitrust Probe in China

China launched an antitrust investigation into Nvidia Corp. NVDA, focusing on the company’s acquisition of Mellanox Technologies and potential violations of China’s anti-monopoly laws. The case may remain unresolved in the near term, according to a top analyst.

Trump Shares Thoughts on Stocks, Bitcoin, AI, and Economy

Donald Trump, after ringing the New York Stock Exchange opening bell, shared his insights on the stock market, crypto, AI, and more in an impromptu interview with CNBC host Jim Cramer. Trump’s appearance coincided with his being named Time Person of the Year for the second time.

Palantir Poised to Become ‘The Next’ Oracle

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR is set to become “the next” Oracle Corp. in 2025, according to Wedbush Securities’s Dan Ives. Ives highlighted Palantir’s artificial intelligence platform as a transformative force in enterprise operations.

